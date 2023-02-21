Rotary Charity Pattaya Colour Fun Beach Run all set for Sun. Feb 26

A press conference was held on Monday Feb. 20, 2023 at the Thai Garden Resort to initiate the countdown for the Rotary Charity Pattaya Colour Fun Beach Run organised by the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya and the Pattaya Sports Club scheduled for Sunday Feb. 26.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawad chaired the conference accompanied by President Carey Peck of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, Stan Rees, Vice president of the Pattaya Sports Club and Rolf Ruegg, Chairman of the Organising Committee and Pratheep S. Malhotra, Past District Governor of District 3340 Rotary International.







Members of the Pattaya community including reporters from the many media organisations in Pattaya and the Easter Economic Corridor were also in attendance.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawad said that Pattaya City is very proud to co-host this exciting and colourful event which will definitely enhance Pattaya’s image as a tourist and sports destination. He assured the organisers of the full support of city hall in matters of security, amenities and sanitation.







The partnership with city hall is essential as they deal with traffic control, electricity and security. The staff from the Sawang Boriboon Thamasathan will also be on hand in case of any medical emergencies.

“I will also participate in the charity fun run on the beach too” he said, much to the delight of the guests in the room.

Tony Malhotra MD of Green Orange Events along with Thawatchai Moonbunjong – Tui (Director of Marketing) presented the program of events in minute detail. The Green Orange team is instrumental in coordinating with the various private and public sectors to ensure that the Rotary Pattaya Colour Fun Beach Run will be a resounding success.

This year’s event, which will take place on the beach at Central Pattaya. Participants can opt for either the 2km or 4km runs, and is open to all. There is still time to register on line or on the day of the run.







Sponsors for this year’s charity event are Pattaya Self Storage, PMG Shipyard, Riviera Group, Pattaya Mail, Sophon Cable, August Restaurant, Homerly, Home & Pool, Thai Garden Resort, and Jan von Koss, Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International, Rotary Club of Sattahip and Rotary Club of Plutaluang.



There will be prizes for the most colourful, best fancy dress, biggest group, youngest and oldest runner, and will once again have Rose Weston as the inimitable MC.

Registration cost is 500 baht per person, includes a t-shirt, a satchel a bottle of water and 2 pouches of colour. Registration is already well underway and can be done via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreenOrangeTour

Line Official: @greenorangeevent Or click: https://lin.ee/WzJIS3v

Email: [email protected] Tel: 0963917462 (Thai/Eng)

Last minute registration can also be done at the registration tent on Sunday February 26, 2023 from 6.30 a.m. onwards. The race begins at 8 a.m.







































