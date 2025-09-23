Rotarians and Spoofers award scholarships to underprivileged children in Sattahip

SATTAHIP, Thailand – On September 17, the Rotary Club of Sattahip, in collaboration with the Gentlemen Spoofers of Bangkok, brought joy and much-needed support to more than 500 pupils of Ban Khlod School, located within Wat Rat Samakkhi at KM 10, Sattahip District. Many of the children come from the nearby Chum Chon village, where opportunities and resources remain scarce.







The Bangkok Gentlemen Spoofers, led by Past President Jim Howard, joined forces with the Rotarians, headed by Club President Thanaporn Lertweerasirikul and supported by Nasuda Nithiathikorn and fellow members. Together, they arranged a special program that combined heartfelt generosity with the spirit of service above self.

Each selected student received a donation of 1,000 baht to help cover essential clothing and stationery expenses. The group also contributed reading material to enrich the school’s library and distributed T-shirts to the younger pupils—simple but significant gestures that made a clear difference in the children’s daily lives.

Gratitude was extended to the visiting supporters, including Walter Kreutzner and Niaz Rahman from the Spoofers, as well as the many dedicated ladies and gentlemen of the Sattahip Rotary Club who helped make the event a success.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered at The British Club Bangkok, the Gentlemen Spoofers have become a cornerstone of charitable giving in Thailand. Known as the longest-running spoofing organization in Southeast Asia, they have raised millions of baht for disadvantaged children through their unique blend of fellowship and philanthropy. As Jimmy explained, “Our guiding principle ensures that every baht is spent directly on these children, with no funds diverted for administrative purposes.”

The Spoofers’ track record speaks volumes: building a kitchen for a residential home for disabled children, equipping a band at a Chiang Mai orphanage with instruments and electrical gear, providing bicycles for rural students in Isaan, and constructing a classroom for an underprivileged school in a Bangkok slum. The donation to Ban Khlod School adds to this legacy of impactful projects, reinforcing their mission of empowering the next generation through education and opportunity.

For Rotary, the event also reflected the importance of continued membership growth, ensuring that new members bring fresh energy and ideas to sustain initiatives that touch lives across the region. Together, the Rotary Club of Sattahip and the Gentlemen Spoofers of Bangkok demonstrated the lasting change that emerges when service organizations unite behind a common cause: creating brighter futures for children in Thailand.



































