Thai Garden buffet surely the best value in town

PATTAYA, Thailand – At 599 baht – children half-price – the Thai Garden Resort’s Saturday evening buffet can’t be surpassed. Held in the ground floor Oasis restaurant and adjoining poolside, there’s a huge selection of tasty international and piquant Thai dishes with a rotating general theme: German, Italian, Seafood, BBQ etc.







The house specialties, such as succulent roasting pig or German sausages or Italian pasta or barbeque steaks, depend on the particular theme. But they are backed by tropical salads, hot soups and a wide choice of hot dishes including a versatile Thai selection. There’s also a tempting dessert section plus ice cream choices which are always popular with the kids.

Thai Garden Resort, more or less opposite Terminal 21 in north Pattaya, has been serving the public since 1984. It has developed a reputation for scrupulously-clean accommodation, warm hospitality and high-quality service which, this year, earned it the Booking.com Traveller Review Award. This is based on positive reviews of at least 80 percent approval rates on Booking’s own website and is a widely-sought accolade in Thailand and worldwide.



The hotel caters for a truly international clientele, including Thai vacationers, and has played an important role in the diversification of Pattaya’s attractions. For example, the hotel is an important stakeholder in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) which have been a priority for all Thai governments since 2012. Micro-tourism, one or two night stopovers by visitors from Bangkok, is another emerging market which Thai Garden Resort is satisfying because of consistent quality and convenient location.



































