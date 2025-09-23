Transgender star Midori Monet crowned Miss International Queen 2025 in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a dazzling night of glamour and inspiration, 27-year-old transgender beauty icon Midori Monet from Seattle, USA, was crowned Miss International Queen 2025 at a sold-out Tiffany’s Show in Pattaya. The event, now in its 19th year, celebrates not only beauty but also diversity, equality, and empowerment within the global transgender community.

Monet captivated the judges and audience alike with her charisma, poise, and eloquence, winning the coveted crown along with the Best National Costume and Best Preliminary Performance awards. The first runner-up was Olivia Lauren from Cuba, followed by Ha Tam Nhu from Vietnam as second runner-up. Thailand’s own Preeyakorn Pornprom earned the Miss Photogenic award.







At Tiffany’s Theater, the atmosphere was electric. Bangkok and Pattaya’s glitterati, along with Pattaya’s mayor, Poramet Ngampichet, gathered to witness the spectacle, which was also broadcast live on Channel 3. Monet’s journey to the crown was marked by confidence, elegance, and a distinct American showmanship. “This night was about strength, style, and zest for life,” she said, embodying the pageant’s motto: “Beyond Beauty, Open Possibilities.”

The competition, featuring 23 contestants from around the world, showcased not only beauty but also commitment to inclusivity and equality. Each participant used the platform to advocate for a more accepting society, demonstrating that true beauty lies in the courage to be oneself and the ability to inspire others.



Following the crowing, celebrations continued at Tiffany’s in-house Thai Marché restaurant, where friendships formed during the week-long competition were celebrated as warmly as the awards themselves. The contestants’ shared experiences—from Peru to the Czech Republic, Laos to Brazil—promise lasting bonds and enduring memories.

As Miss International Queen 2025, Monet will serve as a global ambassador for diversity and equality, traveling worldwide to raise awareness and advocate for transgender rights. The runners-up will support her initiatives, focusing on education and empowerment within the transgender community.



Miss International Queen 2025 Results:

Miss International Queen 2025: Midori Monet (USA)

1st Runner-up: Olivia Lauren (Cuba)

2nd Runner-up: Ha Tam Nhu (Vietnam)

Special Awards:

Best National Costume: Midori Monet (USA)

Miss Photogenic: Priyakorn Phornphrom (Thailand)

Best Evening Gown: Reyna Morocho (Ecuador)

Best Talent: Taneung Chanthasenesack (Laos)

Best Preliminary Performance: Midori Monet (USA)

Best Social Media Influencer: Anne Patricia Lorenzo Diaz (Philippines)

The Future of Beauty (Wansiri Hospital): Olivia Lauren (Cuba)

Miss Congeniality: Olivia Lauren (Cuba)





Inspiring Beauty – Wansiri Popular Vote: Anne Patricia Lorenzo Diaz (Philippines)

Miss Perfect Skin: Taneung Chanthasenesack (Laos)

Miss Elegant Face: Reyna Morocho (Ecuador)

Miss Golden Shape: Khleo Ambrose (Malaysia)

With her crown secured and a global platform ahead, Midori Monet is poised to shine not just on stage but as a powerful voice for the transgender community worldwide—a queen whose beauty transcends the surface and radiates purpose, confidence, and inspiration.









































