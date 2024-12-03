Ronan Keating joins star-studded lineup for Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024; see schedule

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of music as world-renowned singer Ronan Keating headlines the Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024. Scheduled for December 6-7 at Pattaya Beach, the festival promises a harmonious blend of global and Thai jazz talents.

Keating, celebrated for his smooth vocals and chart-topping hits, will join an impressive roster of performers, including Thailand's own Koh Mr. Saxman, Infinity + Tabitha King, and many more. The festival aims to spotlight Pattaya as a global hub for music, art, and culture while promoting sustainable tourism under the "Pattaya Go Green" initiative.







With breathtaking performances, vibrant beach vibes, and a commitment to eco-consciousness, the Pattaya Jazz Festival 2024 is set to strike all the right chords. Don't miss this sensational musical celebration!

6th December – Local Jazz Band / Local Jazz Band / H3F/Asia 7 Feat Pae SaxPom Autobahn Feat. Ford, Koh Mr. Saxman & Takeshi band Infinity + Tabitha King

7th December – Local Jazz Band Local Jazz Band / Gam Wichayanee Feat. Pure The Voice Rasmeeisan Soul / Burin Boonvisut / Ronan Keating














































