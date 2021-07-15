Unrivalled IB Diploma Programme Results for Regents 2021

Regents International School Pattaya celebrates standout IBDP scores again this year. Cementing its unrivalled reputation as one of the most established international schools on the Eastern Seaboard, with a long history of academic excellence.

Since Regents opened its doors in 1994, graduates have been securing places at the world’s top universities with their outstanding academic results. The IBDP has been part of the Sixth Form curriculum since 2002 and since that time it has seen over 700 IBDP graduates, consistently scoring above the world and UK average.







The entire community at Regents; students, teachers and parents are celebrating today thanks to students achieving exceptional results in the IBD Programme for the 2020/21 academic school year. Regents students achieved a pass rate of 100 percent this year and with an average score of 36.2 points which is, once again, higher than the UK and IB global average.

This impressive overall performance is made even more special as many students have achieved notable personal successes which reflected their determination and capabilities as learners – two of our students scored 44 points and 17% of students scored above 40 out of 45, a feat only a small percentage of IBDP students worldwide ever obtain.

At Nord Anglia Education, the world’s leading premium international school group, all 73 of its schools support students to achieve more than they may have ever thought possible. Every Nord Anglia school, including Regents, believes there is no limit to what students can achieve socially, personally and academically.



“We are proud of our graduates and their excellent achievements, especially this year as it has been a challenge. Our students once again, are above the world average, which is an exceptional result for a non-selective school. These results mean that our graduating students will be able to go to their first-choice universities.

“Our students have been accepted to top universities on four continents around the world including University of Edinburgh, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, University of British Columbia, King’s College London, Delft University in the Netherlands and the University of New South Wales to study wide-ranging disciplines from the arts to business to medicine and engineering. In fact, over 30% of our cohort will be attending a top 50 university!”







Sarah Osborne-James, School Principal

Regents students are motivated to become advanced learners; creative, intellectually curious and innovative young people who are confident, collaborative and socially responsible, who win places at world class universities. We can’t wait to see what our graduates achieve next!



















