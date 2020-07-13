PSC builds house for chronically ill Pattaya-area woman

Towards the end of May, PSC and friends delivered 100 meals on the dark side to those who were unable to join the long queues.

Leading to the homes of those in need was Nuan “Noodle” Russell who has always assisted charities on the dark side.

At one home they were met by a shock situation where a very sick 37 year old Thai lady was confined to her bed in a room where the elements – rain, wind and sun, made it most uncomfortable and even unbearable!

Noodle related this situation to her golfing friends and in 2 weeks 45,000 baht was raised.

PSC Vice President Tim Knight was one of those who saw the situation for himself and at the following EC meeting it was agreed for PSC to match the 45,000.

With the 90,000 baht, Noodle arranged for a basic house to be built – safe from all the elements and comfortable for a sick lady.

On Wednesday 1st July Noodle, accompanied by PSC members, Charity Chair Noi Emmerson, Social Chair Stan Rees, Dave Smith, PR, and Senior Advisor Nigel Cannon, to formally hand over the property. Sadly, the lady was in hospital so her sister accepted on her behalf and expressed appreciation for her.

There have always been poor in Pattaya but with situation over the last few months there are many more.












