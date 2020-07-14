Pattaya Sports Club, Pattaya police bring food to Koh Larn

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
324
Pattaya Sports Club Association President Jaroon Kasemsantitham, Noi Emerson - Chairwoman of Social Welfare, Pol.Lt.Col. AdisornKongkoy - Inspector (suppression), Pattaya Police Station, Pol.Lt. ThonginPanyanam - Sub-inspector (suppression) donate survival bags to help Koh Lan residents.
Pattaya Sports Club Association President Jaroon Kasemsantitham, Noi Emerson – Chairwoman of Social Welfare, Pol.Lt.Col. Adisorn Kongkoy – Inspector (suppression), Pattaya Police Station, Pol.Lt. Thongin Panyanam – Sub-inspector (suppression) donate survival bags to help Koh Lan residents.

The Pattaya Sports Club teamed up with Pattaya police to donate 200 bags of food and necessities to help struggling and bedridden people on Koh Larn.


Please Support Pattaya Mail

Pattaya Sports Club Association President Jaroon Kasemsantitham led the July 10 trip to the tourist island that has been hit hard by Pattaya’s economic slowdown. He was joined by Pol. Lt. Col. Adisorn Kongkoy and other police officers and club members.

Pattaya Sports Club Association in cooperation with Pattaya Police Station donated 200 sets of survival bags to help 20 families of bed ridden patients.
Pattaya Sports Club Association in cooperation with Pattaya Police Station donated 200 sets of survival bags to help 20 families of bed ridden patients.

The group loaded their relief boat with 200 bags of goods worth about 40,000 baht total and brought them to Mai Samran Temple for distribution.

Loading…


It was actually the sports club’s first charity mission on Koh Larn and was spearheaded by social welfare Chairwoman Noi Emmerson who knew of the hardship island residents were facing and suggested the PSC reach out.

About 150 bags were given out at the wat, with another 50 delivered to homebound elderly and sick people.

Police brought the group to a community center where lunch was prepared. It became obvious to club members that the facility needed fixing, so it was added to the club’s to-do list.

The PSC has allocated 100,000 baht a month to buy rice and dried food to distribute to area’s needy. Another 200,000 baht likely will be needed to repair the community center.

A policeman points to an area that needs repair at the public service point.
A policeman points to an area that needs repair at the public service point.



Pattaya Sports Club Association President Jaroon Kasemsantitham inspects the repairs needed at the dilapidated public service point with Pol.Lt.Col. Adisorn Kongkoy - Inspector (suppression), Pattaya Police Station responsible for Koh Lan, explaining about the leaking roof and needed rain gutters to collect rainwater.
Pattaya Sports Club Association President Jaroon Kasemsantitham inspects the repairs needed at the dilapidated public service point with Pol.Lt.Col. Adisorn Kongkoy – Inspector (suppression), Pattaya Police Station responsible for Koh Lan, explaining about the leaking roof and needed rain gutters to collect rainwater.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR