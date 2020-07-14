Pattaya Sports Club, Pattaya police bring food to Koh Larn

The Pattaya Sports Club teamed up with Pattaya police to donate 200 bags of food and necessities to help struggling and bedridden people on Koh Larn.







Pattaya Sports Club Association President Jaroon Kasemsantitham led the July 10 trip to the tourist island that has been hit hard by Pattaya’s economic slowdown. He was joined by Pol. Lt. Col. Adisorn Kongkoy and other police officers and club members.

The group loaded their relief boat with 200 bags of goods worth about 40,000 baht total and brought them to Mai Samran Temple for distribution.



It was actually the sports club’s first charity mission on Koh Larn and was spearheaded by social welfare Chairwoman Noi Emmerson who knew of the hardship island residents were facing and suggested the PSC reach out.

About 150 bags were given out at the wat, with another 50 delivered to homebound elderly and sick people.

Police brought the group to a community center where lunch was prepared. It became obvious to club members that the facility needed fixing, so it was added to the club’s to-do list.

The PSC has allocated 100,000 baht a month to buy rice and dried food to distribute to area’s needy. Another 200,000 baht likely will be needed to repair the community center.

















