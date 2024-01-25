7 dynamic Thai women tee off in LPGA Drive On Championship

In a thrilling display of golf prowess, seven formidable Thai female golfers have united to compete in the highly anticipated LPGA Drive On Championship Chevron Championship, with a staggering prize pool of over 61.2 million Thai Baht.

The spirited team, consisting of Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, Pornanong Phatlum, Anannarun Inratanan, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Jasmine Suwannapura, Chayanit Wiranan, and Atthaya Thitikul, is set to take on the challenging Drive On Championship at Bradenton Golf Club in Florida USA, from January 25-28, 2024.







This event marks the second in the season and the inaugural full-field tournament. The defending champion, Celine Boutier from France, is eager to maintain her title after a stellar performance in the previous season, securing victories in four events, including a major.

Leading the Thai contingent is Ariya Jutanugarn, a seasoned professional boasting 12 LPGA Tour championships, and Moriya Jutanugarn, a two-time LPGA Tour winner, both gearing up for their first event of the season. Joining the fray are Pornanong Phatlum, a two-time LPGA Tour victor, and the promising Atthaya Thitikul.

Jasmine Suwannapura, a two-time LPGA Tour champion, and Atthaya Thitikul, the rising star, are making their debut appearance in this season’s tournament. Suwannapura showcased her skills with an impressive 32nd place finish in the previous week’s season opener in Oregon, while Thitikul aims to build on her remarkable track record from the previous season.

The competition promises to be fierce, with global golf luminaries such as Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson, and Brooke Henderson adding to the intensity. Stay tuned for all the thrilling updates on the official website http://www.lpga.com as these golfing talents vie for glory on the course.































