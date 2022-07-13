Police, Pattaya tourism leaders meet over tourists safety

Regional police, tourism leaders and business operators met to discuss cooperative efforts to combat crime amid increasing numbers of tourists.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawat Pinprayong, commander of Tourist Police Division 1, chaired the July 12 meeting with Pol. Maj. Gen. Attasit Kitjaharn, commander of Provincial Police Region 2 and Pattaya City Manager Pramote Tubtim.







Offering input were officials from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Pattaya Police Station, Chonburi Immigration Office, Chonburi Tourism and Sports Department, Thai Hotel Association Eastern Chapter, Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, Department of Land Transport and Pattaya Baht Bus Cooperative.

The Tourism and Sports Department said Pattaya had attracted foreign tourists in the first five months of the year with the majority coming from India.





Indians also have been the prime victim of crime, with eight highly publicized gold robberies still unsolved by Pattaya police.

The meeting was called to discuss cooperation and integration to improve safety for tourists.

































