Pattaya’s Bali Hai Pier adds more parking for holiday

Pattaya converted Bali Hai Pier’s multipurpose zone into a parking lot and will banish buses to nearby roads to relieve congestion over the five-day holiday.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn chaired a July 11 meeting with police and traffic managers to set plans to combat expected heavy traffic at the South Pattaya jetty from tourists headed to and from Koh Larn.







Wutisak said more than 10,000 people are expected to travel to the island and all of Koh Larn’s hotels are fully booked.

The multipurpose zone, most recently turned into a skate park, will be turned into a parking lot for hundreds of vehicles, with security on duty around the clock.

Buses, meanwhile, will be forced to park on roads leading into Bali Hai, not in the pier zone itself.

Finally, police were asked to patrol the pier and prevent gangsters from charging for parking, which is always free.































