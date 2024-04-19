PMG Shipyard launches Cora 48: Redefining luxury in the yachting world

RAYONG, Thailand – PMG Shipyard unveiled its latest marvel of maritime engineering: the Cora 48 Catamaran. As the newest addition to PMG’s esteemed line of vessels, the Cora 48 sets sail as a power-packed family cruiser, poised to redefine luxury and comfort in the yachting world.

Designed to navigate the open seas with ease, the Cora 48 holds a CE Category A European Certification, boasting two powerful yet fuel-efficient diesel engines. What sets this catamaran apart is its innovative energy source – solar panels power the electrical consumption on board, reflecting PMG Shipyard’s commitment to sustainable yachting solutions.

With a comprehensive suite of features, the Cora 48 is tailor-made for weekend getaways or extended open water adventures. Functionality, safety, and comfort take centre stage in the yacht’s design, with state-of-the-art systems that surpass rivals in innovation and technology. From its spacious cabins to its impressive galley, every aspect of the Cora 48 exudes luxury and sophistication.

Each yacht is meticulously crafted to customer specifications using full Vinyl Ester vacuum infusion technology, ensuring durability and performance. The Cora 48 offers 3-4 cabins, along with a galley that rivals most home kitchens in both features and space. Multiple relaxation and dining areas, including the indoor saloon, aft and fore decks, and a sprawling 22 sqm flybridge, provide ample space for entertainment and enjoyment.

PMG Shipyard, led by Swiss national Philippe Guénat, brings decades of experience in yachting and yacht building to the table. With an international management team and a skilled workforce of 100, PMG operates within a vast 20,000 sqm indoor construction space. The shipyard specializes in crafting a range of vessels, from conventional powerboats to solar-assisted and fully solar & electric-powered yachts.

The launch of the Cora 48 marks a significant milestone for PMG Shipyard and the yachting industry as a whole. With its fusion of innovation, luxury, and sustainability, the Cora 48 stands as a testament to PMG’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of yacht design and redefining the future of maritime exploration.

PMG Shipyard: The Future of Solar Powered Yachting

Solar power is not only a solution for land-based energy needs, but also for marine transportation. More and more yacht owners are opting for solar powered catamarans, which offer a range of benefits, such as lower emissions, lower costs, lower noise, and higher comfort. One of the leading companies in this field is PMG Shipyard, a Thai-based yacht builder with Swiss management and expertise.

PMG Shipyard was founded in 2004 by Philippe Guénat, a passionate yachtsman and hotelier who wanted to combine his love for the sea and his interest in solar technology. He envisioned a future where yachts could run on clean and renewable energy, without compromising on performance or luxury. He assembled a team of professionals from various backgrounds, including engineering, design, and hospitality, to make his vision a reality.

PMG Shipyard also has a distinguished technical advisory board, composed of experts from different fields, who provide guidance and support to the company. The members of the board are:

Philippe M. Guénat, Switzerland: General Manager. Passionate yachtsman, Philippe spent his childhood on the shores of Lake Geneva and soon learned about the joys of yacht racing as well as navigating on high seas. His vocation as a hotelier and his attraction to tourism have taken him as far as the Orient where he managed various establishments, presided the Hoteliers Commission of Thailand, gave lectures on Business Management and Re-Engineering at the University of Bangkok (Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration). Back in Switzerland, he has been heading a group of hotels. Now Philippe is based in Thailand and brings all his expertise to PMG Shipyard. As a member of a family involved in a shipyard on Lake Geneva, Philippe quite naturally decided to devote his energy and competence to PMG Shipyard. Keen on solar technology, he investigates high and low in order to become one of the pioneers of mixed energy marine transportation. Philippe oversees the International business development and strategic partnerships. Contact Philippe

Raphaël Domjan, Switzerland: Member of the Board. PlanetSolar’s founder is a man of conviction. At the age of 40, he imagined the project and then did everything in his power to make it happen. PlanetSolar is an extraordinary technological challenge, but it is also a human adventure carrying the convictions of Raphaël Domjan and that of the team he assembled. Through PlanetSolar and the SolarPlanet foundation of which he is the president, he wants to demonstrate that we have the knowledge, the technology, the resources and enough renewable energies to change and adopt a sustainable approach. “Tomorrow’s world will reflect todays wisdom”.

Michael López-Alegria, United States of America: Member of the Board. Michael Lopez-Alegria has more than three decades of experience with the U.S. Navy and NASA in a variety of roles including Naval Aviator, Navy engineering, test pilot and program manager, NASA astronaut, ISS commander and assistant director of flight crew operations. He left NASA in 2012 and is now the President of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation in Washington, DC. Michael Lopez-Alegria holds three NASA records: longest spaceflight (215 days); the greatest number of Extravehicular Activities (EVA) (10) and cumulative EVA time (67 hours 40 minutes).

Dean Thompson, New Zealand: Special Project Production Manager. After having graduated from the New Zealand Shipyard Marine Technical College, Dean has specialized himself in the use of Vacuum Infused Carbon Fiber for racing Sailing Catamaran and other sailing competition all around the globe. He has been involved in many prestigious projects, such as the America’s Cup, the Volvo Ocean Race, and the Vendée Globe. He joined PMG Shipyard in 2018 and is responsible for the production of the solar powered yachts, ensuring the highest quality and efficiency standards.

Caroline Leib, Colombia and Germany: Overseas Sales & Marketing. Caroline has horse jumping for a passion and obtained numerous awards and recognitions until the day she made a move towards the hotel industry. Gaining extensive experience in hotel management, she specialized in sales and marketing and then as a market analysis manager. Caroline is our Director of International Marketing and being fluent in Spanish, French, German and English allows her to easily communicate with our customers around the world. She is also holding an ICC Power Yacht Captain License. Contact Caroline











































