Plans of cruise terminals in Pattaya, Phuket and Koh Samui await approval by new Gov’t

Plans to develop terminals for cruise ships in Thailand are being considered to support an increasing number of ships visiting the kingdom.

The Marine Department is said to be pushing for the development of cruise terminals in Pattaya, Phuket and Koh Samui, as Thailand was one of the most popular stops for cruise ships prior to the pandemic. The department has invested roughly 156 million baht between 2019 and 2023 to investigate the viability of establishing specialized cruise ports in various locations in order to draw in more high-spending tourists.







Officials believe a dedicated cruise terminal would attract more ships to visit the kingdom, helping to revitalize tourism and the Thai economy. For example, a cruise terminal in Pattaya would offer more opportunities for visitors from ships to visit the city, rather than having them travel from ports in Laem Chabang or Bangkok. Ships carrying high-spending visitors from ports such as Hong Kong and Singapore are also likely to stop over and spend more time in Thailand.

Sources from the department said that if approved, the cruise terminals in these locations could be opened in 2028 after 900 days of construction. The plan, however, will need to be approved by the new government. (NNT)



























