PCEC Christmas traditions continue with angelic voices singing carols

Continuing the annual tradition for their Christmas Program, the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) invited a children’s choir to entertain with Christmas songs, followed by members and guests joining in the festivities doing some caroling of their own.







At the meeting on Wednesday, December 22, the PCEC welcomed more than 40 children from the Child Protection and Development Centre (CPDC) dressed in red and white Santa suits. To the enjoyment of all, the children sang several well-known carols (Jingle Bells, Feliz Navidad, Joy to the World, & We Wish You a Merry Christmas). These adorable children did very well with the English songs and concluded their performance with a song in Thai.



In the past, club member Judith Edmonds collected donations and used the funds to purchase presents for Santa to hand out to the children. However, this year the decision was to have no Santa to avoid the risk of close contact during the current Covid situation. Instead, the donations were given the following day to Radchada (Toy) Chomjinda, Director of the Human Help Network Foundation of Thailand which operates the CPDC. The money would be used for the CPDC children’s benefit.







Following the departure of the children, Pattaya entertainers Joy and Don Gonzales invited the audience to join them in singing some popular Christmas carols (12 Days of Christmas, Oh Holy Night, I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas, Hark the Herald Angels Sing, and Hallelujah).

The meeting concluded with Member Roger Fox leading the members and guests in singing Silent Night. For more information, visit the PCEC’s website at https://pcec.club.

















































