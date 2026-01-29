Ben’s Theater Jomtien presents A Valentine’s Treat

Purcell, Mozart, Schubert, Ravel, Rachmaninoff and songs from popular musicals

Jak Cholvijarn (counter-tenor) – Nadlada Thamtanakom (soprano) – Morakot Cherdchoo-Ngarm (piano)

Saturday 21 February 2026 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: THB 1000 including free drinks of choice

Reservations strictly by email: [email protected]





Please state your name, number of tickets required and your mobile number. You will receive a confirmation and a road plan to our venue.

Dress code: smart casual, no shorts, no sandals

Website: www.benstheaterjomtien.com

<Easily accessible for wheel chairs and people with walking difficulties>

Drop off Bolt taxi: type <Bens Theatre>

Ben’s Theater presents non-profit-making private concerts that bring quality musicians to Pattaya. There are no sponsors and income from ticket sales goes directly to the performers.











































