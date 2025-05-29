Pattaya’s skies turn gray as monsoon clouds roll in, leaving tourist hotspots unusually quiet

PATTAYA, Thailand – As thick gray clouds hang over Pattaya, the usually lively beach city has taken on a quieter tone, with noticeably fewer tourists strolling along its famed Walking Street and beachfront promenade. Vendors and local businesses report a visible drop in foot traffic, as unpredictable weather dampens the city’s vibrant outdoor scene.

The cooler atmosphere is in sharp contrast to the heavy downpours expected in other regions of the country. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued severe weather warnings for the North and Northeast, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall that may lead to flash floods, forest runoff, and landslides—especially in low-lying areas and foothills. Provinces such as Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, and Nong Khai are under close watch, with residents urged to remain cautious and prepare drainage systems to protect crops and livestock.







In Pattaya and surrounding areas of Chonburi, 80% of the region is expected to experience thunderstorms, with isolated heavy rain possible. Offshore, the seas are rough, with waves exceeding two meters in stormy areas, prompting marine authorities to advise small boats to stay ashore.

Despite not facing the brunt of the rainfall like the North and Northeast, Pattaya’s gloomy skies and sporadic showers have nonetheless led to a lull in tourism activity. The city, heavily reliant on visitors, is now waiting for sunnier skies to restore its usual buzz.

































