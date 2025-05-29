Unheard Pleas – Pattaya’s long-term visitors feel left behind despite City Hall’s push to reinvent safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite City Hall’s vigorous campaign to reshape the city’s image and regain international trust, a growing chorus of long-term foreign residents in Pattaya say their concerns are falling on deaf ears.

While local officials tout a vision of “reinventing safety one step at a time” — a motto that has become central to the city’s PR messaging — many expats feel that the efforts are more style than substance. The gulf between the well-lit press conferences and the gritty reality on the streets seems to grow wider by the day.







“The Jennie is out of the bottle now and canisos are probably not going to help,” one resident quipped online, referring to the nation’s latest public relations campaign. “Unless they offer free drinks and penny slots!”

The criticism hasn’t stopped there. From street safety to scam culture, long-time foreign residents say Pattaya’s issues are deep-rooted and go far beyond cosmetic improvements.

“‘Reinventing safety one step at a time’? One wrong step and you’re down a bloody hole. Don’t think so somehow,” another expat scoffed, citing the city’s notoriously hazardous footpaths and open drains.



Even well-intended articles about safety enhancements have triggered backlash. “I’m sorry, after reading the opening statement I had a laugh out loud moment and closed it. Absolute tosh.”

From City Hall’s perspective, the effort is genuine. Officials have stepped up CCTV installation, increased tourist police visibility, launched road repainting projects, and promised better transportation systems. Yet these moves have failed to inspire confidence in the expat community, many of whom say the core issues remain unaddressed.



Among the grievances:

Pedestrian crosswalks “are a joke”, with red and green lights described as mere “decorations.”

Jet ski scams and pickpocketing by ladyboys continue to plague visitors.

One-way street systems, particularly on Soi Diana, are called “pointless and confusing.”

Drug use, intimidation, and scams still define the experience for many, despite the city’s promises.

“Much has changed — and not for the better,” said one long-term resident. “Scams, aggression, endless harassment for money. Nope. They’ll never do anything but look for easy money from intimidation and smarm.”





Others point to practical improvements that remain neglected. “A public bus service to and from U-Tapao would surely be appreciated,” suggested a resident of View Talay 1, referring to the lack of efficient airport connections.

And then there’s the issue of real estate scams — with growing reports of foreigners losing deposits or facing dubious rental contracts. “Don’t rent long-term. Thailand’s real estate agents have been stealing deposits from foreigners at a growing rate.”







As frustration deepens, more long-term residents say they’re quietly exiting Thailand. “We long-term farangs are all leaving — to Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia,” reads one of the most repeated sentiments on forums and social media.

In Pattaya, where tourism dollars drive the economy, the exodus of experienced, invested foreign residents may not make headlines — but the silence speaks volumes. Until City Hall learns to truly listen, many believe that reinvention will remain just another hollow slogan.

































