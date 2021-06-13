Pattaya’s Koh Larn reopens June 14

Koh Larn will reopen to tourists June 14 after sealing itself off from the world for more than two months out of coronavirus fears.

Ferries and speedboats will resume trips to the Front and Tawan Beach piers, bringing much-needed revenue to the Pattaya tourist island.







A small majority of the 900 families opted to shut themselves off for the third time on April 4, when all tourists had to leave.

Originally planned to last only until May 20, the closure lasted far longer due to the severity of Thailand’s third coronavirus wave.































