Pattaya’s Khao Phra Tamnak viewpoint upgraded as a must-visit check-in spot for tourists – day and night access with CCTV security

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s iconic Khao Phra Tamnak viewpoint has become a hot new check-in location for both daytime and nighttime visitors, thanks to scenic upgrades and added safety measures. Tourists can now enjoy sweeping views of Pattaya Bay with greater peace of mind as CCTV cameras have been installed to enhance security throughout the area.

Visitors are praising the improvements, noting the viewpoint’s beauty and cleanliness. One tourist who visited recently commented, “It’s stunning — but if we had a skywalk here, it would be absolutely amazing, Mr. Mayor Beer!” Many others expressed their hopes for future enhancements such as glass walkways, more colorful seasonal trees, and better access routes.







Suggestions from the public include planting flowering trees like tabebuia, lagerstroemia, delonix regia, and cassia species to add color and character to the mountain throughout the year. Others recommend trimming some trees to improve the panoramic views and ensure safety, emphasizing that it won’t worsen flooding in the city.

While many praised the scenic upgrades — “It looks so much brighter and more beautiful now,” one wrote — others raised concerns about cleanliness, asking for better maintenance. “There was trash everywhere yesterday. People bring food but don’t clean up,” a visitor noted.



Questions were also raised about how to reach the viewpoint, with some wondering if it can be accessed without a vehicle. Despite this, many said they now feel safer visiting the area, even those who had avoided it for years due to previous safety concerns.

With Pattaya set to host the Pattaya Marathon in July, excitement is building among runners and tourists who plan to stop by the viewpoint to capture memorable photos. As one local put it: “Been living here for 15 years and never dared go before — but now that it’s improved, I think it’s time.”

































