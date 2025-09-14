Pattaya’s crowds don’t pay the bills as tourism numbers mislead

PATTAYA, Thailand – On paper, Thailand’s tourism numbers are impressive. From January to August 2025, over 21.88 million foreign visitors arrived in the country, generating more than 1 trillion baht in revenue. China remains the dominant market, with more than 3 million visitors, followed closely by Malaysia and India. September alone brought 2.58 million foreign arrivals, even in the low season.

Yet, for Pattaya’s business owners, these figures are little more than glittering statistics. Despite the influx of tourists, many shops, restaurants, and service providers report that their pockets remain empty, and profits are far from what the headline numbers suggest.







Long-term residents and business operators point to several reasons for the disconnect. The strong Thai baht continues to erode foreign purchasing power, making even budget-conscious tourists think twice before spending. Dual pricing remains widespread in Pattaya, where foreigners are often charged significantly more than locals, discouraging repeat visits and cutting into small business margins.

Infrastructure and public services have failed to keep pace with tourist numbers, leading to congestion, chaotic streets, and inconsistent service standards that directly impact revenue. “It’s not the tourists — it’s the exchange rate and rising costs,” one café owner admitted. “We see crowds on the streets, but it doesn’t translate into sales.”



The seasonal swings also hit Pattaya hard. September’s low season shows a nearly 13% drop in arrivals compared to last year, highlighting that the city’s economy is still vulnerable to fluctuations in tourism, despite claims of a strong rebound. Many businesses report that even during peak months, the numbers are concentrated in a handful of luxury resorts or entertainment hubs, leaving smaller operators struggling.

Economists argue that focusing solely on tourist arrivals paints an overly optimistic picture. “The headline numbers are a convenient measure for the media and policymakers, but the real economy of places like Pattaya tells a different story,” said a local economic analyst. “Revenue isn’t evenly distributed, and many sectors are barely surviving.”





The takeaway for Pattaya is clear: recovering tourist arrivals alone will not restore the city’s economy. Without structural support — including improved infrastructure, fair pricing, and better currency management — the glitter of 21.88 million visitors will continue to mask an underlying economic fragility that threatens small businesses and long-term sustainability.



































