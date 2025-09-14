Pattaya pedestrians forced onto roads as sidewalks vanish

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pedestrians in Pattaya continue to face a daily struggle as sidewalks become increasingly unusable or disappear entirely. Residents and long-term visitors alike report that walking along busy streets has become a hazardous ordeal, with motorcycles, vendors, and poorly maintained paths turning what should be a simple stroll into an obstacle course.







Social media discussions reveal growing frustration. One resident lamented, “I would rather stumble on a pothole than negotiate the flip-flop assault courses.” Another pointed to stretches along Second Road, from Central Pattaya Road to Soi 6, as some of the worst areas for pedestrians, where footpaths are either blocked or entirely absent.

Safety concerns are not just about convenience. Many pedestrians now walk on the road facing traffic, crossing streets wherever they can, often far from traffic lights or designated crossings. While locals have long accepted these conditions, newcomers and tourists are frequently caught off guard, highlighting the city’s ongoing infrastructure issues.



Despite repeated calls for improvements, the problem persists. Observers note that until sidewalks are properly maintained and enforced, Pattaya’s pedestrian safety—and overall urban livability—will continue to lag behind its reputation as a top tourist destination.



































