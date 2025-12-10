Oasis Beats Pool Party at Avani Pattaya Resort is Back!

Dive into Pattaya’s hottest poolside party surrounded by tropical vibes, sunshine, cool cocktails and nonstop DJ energy.
📅 Date: Saturday, 27 December 2025
🕒 Time: From 3:00 PM onwards
📍 Venue: Avani Pattaya Resort — Oasis Beats Pool Party
Let loose, splash, dance and soak up the beat as three powerhouse DJs keep the vibe alive all afternoon.
🎧 DJ Line-Up
* DJ Wesley Hypes
* DJ Diva Nadia
* DJ Jerome G
💦 WOMEN-FOCUSED OFFERS
✨ Ladies Entry Ticket — THB 800++ per personPerfect for a light, fun pool-day mood.
Includes: Entry + 1 drink (sparkling or cocktail)
Upgrade at the door anytime.
👯 Girls Group Package — THB 1,500++ (for 3 persons)
Bring the squad and make it a day!
Includes:
• 3 entries
• 1 bottle of sparkling
• Reserved poolside table
🍹 STANDARD FREE-FLOW PACKAGES
🏨 In-House Party Package — THB 1,250++ per person
(For hotel guests only)
Includes: 3-hour free-flow drinks
Beer, cocktails, spirits (gin, rum, vodka), Sprite & more.
🌴 Standard Entry Package — THB 1,500++ per person
(For outside guests)
Same 3-hour free-flow — same unbeatable vibes.
🌟 PREMIUM VIP EXPERIENCES
💎 Premium VIP Package — THB 2,500++ (for 2 persons)
Zone D — the most stylish seats.
Includes:
• 2 entries + 2 sunbeds
• Premium snack platter
• 3-hour free-flow drinks
• VIP wristbands
🔥 Ultimate VIP Group — THB 5,000++ (for 2–3 persons)
Exclusive Zone C — top views + top service.
Includes:
• Reserved VIP area (2 sunbeds + umbrella)
• 1 bottle of sparkling or premium spirit + mixers
• 3-hour free-flow beer, cocktails & soft drinks
• Premium snack platter
• Dedicated host
• Fast-track entry + VIP wristbands
🌞 Dive, Dance and Celebrate in True Avani Style
Sunshine, beats, cocktails, live performance and electric poolside energy — Oasis Beats is where the real fun begins.
🎉 Pattaya, Are You Ready to Dive Into the Beat?
The countdown starts NOW!
Secure your tickets via DM or LINE: @avanipattaya
More details & booking:
https://www.avanihotels.com/en/pattaya/offers/oasis-beats-pool-party