Oasis Beats Pool Party at Avani Pattaya Resort is Back!

Dive into Pattaya’s hottest poolside party surrounded by tropical vibes, sunshine, cool cocktails and nonstop DJ energy.

📅 Date: Saturday, 27 December 2025

🕒 Time: From 3:00 PM onwards

📍 Venue: Avani Pattaya Resort — Oasis Beats Pool Party

Let loose, splash, dance and soak up the beat as three powerhouse DJs keep the vibe alive all afternoon.

🎧 DJ Line-Up

* DJ Wesley Hypes

* DJ Diva Nadia

* DJ Jerome G

💦 WOMEN-FOCUSED OFFERS

✨ Ladies Entry Ticket — THB 800++ per personPerfect for a light, fun pool-day mood.

Includes: Entry + 1 drink (sparkling or cocktail)

Upgrade at the door anytime.

👯 Girls Group Package — THB 1,500++ (for 3 persons)

Bring the squad and make it a day!

Includes:

• 3 entries

• 1 bottle of sparkling

• Reserved poolside table

🍹 STANDARD FREE-FLOW PACKAGES

🏨 In-House Party Package — THB 1,250++ per person

(For hotel guests only)

Includes: 3-hour free-flow drinks

Beer, cocktails, spirits (gin, rum, vodka), Sprite & more.

🌴 Standard Entry Package — THB 1,500++ per person

(For outside guests)

Same 3-hour free-flow — same unbeatable vibes.

🌟 PREMIUM VIP EXPERIENCES

💎 Premium VIP Package — THB 2,500++ (for 2 persons)

Zone D — the most stylish seats.

Includes:

• 2 entries + 2 sunbeds

• Premium snack platter

• 3-hour free-flow drinks

• VIP wristbands

🔥 Ultimate VIP Group — THB 5,000++ (for 2–3 persons)

Exclusive Zone C — top views + top service.

Includes:

• Reserved VIP area (2 sunbeds + umbrella)

• 1 bottle of sparkling or premium spirit + mixers

• 3-hour free-flow beer, cocktails & soft drinks

• Premium snack platter

• Dedicated host

• Fast-track entry + VIP wristbands

🌞 Dive, Dance and Celebrate in True Avani Style

Sunshine, beats, cocktails, live performance and electric poolside energy — Oasis Beats is where the real fun begins.

🎉 Pattaya, Are You Ready to Dive Into the Beat?

The countdown starts NOW!

Secure your tickets via DM or LINE: @avanipattaya

More details & booking:

https://www.avanihotels.com/en/pattaya/offers/oasis-beats-pool-party































