Pattaya’s ‘Colorful Night Run 2025’ to light up June with landmark glow and 2,000 runners

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming “Pattaya Night Run 2025”, a colorful-themed mini-marathon aimed at promoting tourism and healthy living. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 21, at Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya.







Joining the meeting at Pattaya City Hall’s Room 132 were Mrs. Ampai Sakdanukuljit Slawinski, Director of the Chonburi Provincial Office of Tourism and Sports, along with related government officials, to present details of the event. The mini-marathon is part of the provincial government’s fiscal year 2025 tourism development plan, under a project aimed at elevating Chonburi as a high-quality international tourism destination.



The Night Run is expected to attract over 2,000 participants and will serve as a flagship sport tourism event, increasing revenue and enhancing the province’s image as a destination for active travel experiences. Online registration will be open from April 18 to 30, via the ThaiRun website, with a registration fee of 600 Baht.

Mayor Poramet expressed Pattaya City’s strong support for hosting the event, citing its dual benefits of promoting tourism and encouraging health-conscious activities among locals and visitors. He also emphasized the opportunity to showcase the newly upgraded Pattaya City landmark sign, which now features vibrant lighting and will serve as a dazzling backdrop for the race.



Key topics discussed included venue management, traffic control, fire and ambulance preparedness, and public communication. The Mayor instructed officials to conduct a site survey and reconvene to finalize plans, ensuring minimal disruption to residents and tourists. The Tourism and Sports Office of Chonburi will proceed with formal coordination letters to relevant agencies for follow-up meetings and execution.

































