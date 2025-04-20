Pattaya officials mark Songkran with traditional water blessing ceremony

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Poramet pours water over a Buddha image as part of traditional Thai New Year rites.

PATTAYA, Thailand – City Hall was filled with warmth and tradition this afternoon as Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led city officials and staff in a Songkran water blessing ceremony, upholding Thai New Year customs while strengthening bonds within the municipality.

Held at the 4th floor multipurpose area of Pattaya City Hall at 2 p.m., the annual ritual began with the ceremonial bathing of a Buddha image, followed by a respectful rot nam dam hua water-pouring ceremony where municipal staff and guests sought blessings from the mayor and senior administrators.



The event was attended by Deputy Mayors, advisors to the mayor, city council members, and department heads, along with representatives from government agencies, private organizations, associations, and the general public.

Mayor Poramet delivered heartfelt New Year wishes to all staff, invoking blessings for good health, happiness, and professional success. He encouraged everyone to work with dedication for the prosperity of Pattaya and the well-being of its citizens.

The event highlighted the city’s commitment to preserving Thai cultural values while fostering a strong sense of unity and respect across the organization.

City officials unite in Songkran tradition — Municipal staff and leaders join in the rot nam dam hua ceremony to seek blessings and foster unity.

Officials and public representatives gather at City Hall to uphold cherished Songkran customs.

 

Pattaya embraces the spirit of Songkran with water blessings and heartfelt New Year messages from city leadership.



 














