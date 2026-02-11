Pattaya’s Bike Week Parade returns Feb 14, motorists asked to drive with care

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has issued a traffic advisory ahead of a promotional parade for “BURAPA PATTAYA BIKE WEEK & WHEELS OF NOSTALGIA 2026,” urging motorists to drive with caution and avoid key routes from Saturday afternoon onward.

The motorcycle parade, held under the theme “The Week of Freedom,” will take place on Saturday, February 14, from 2:00 p.m., as part of efforts to promote the international motorcycle festival and invite public participation.







According to city officials, the parade will begin at the Eastern National Sports Training Center on Chaiyapruek 2 Road, proceed along Sukhumvit Road, and continue through central Pattaya routes including Pattaya Road, South Pattaya Beach Road, Walking Street, Bali Hai Pier, before heading through Thappraya Road, Jomtien Beach, Chaiyapruek 1, and Jomtien Second Road, eventually returning to the starting point.

Authorities have asked parade participants and road users to strictly follow traffic regulations, exercise caution, and avoid the affected routes during the event period to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.





Pattaya City also invited residents and tourists to attend BURAPA PATTAYA BIKE WEEK & WHEELS OF NOSTALGIA 2026, scheduled for February 12–14 at public areas and the Eastern National Sports Training Center on Chaiyapruek 2 Road.

Officials said the event is expected to draw bikers from across Thailand and overseas, helping to boost the local economy, support businesses, and reinforce Pattaya’s image as a leading international tourism and event city.



































