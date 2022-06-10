Pattaya Walking Street businesses demand fast road repair, restored lighting

The Walking Street Business Association is demanding that city hall quickly complete the resurfacing of Pattaya’s famed nightlife strip and restore lighting removed during months of construction.

Neighborhood President Naris Petcharat chaired a June 8 community meeting at King Seafood about the ongoing problems with Walking Street’s infrastructure, all the result of months-delayed work to bury overhead electrical and communications wires.







Vice President Premruedee Sae-Kow likened the current state of Walking Street to a disaster area, with stretches of broken road surface, inadequate lighting and persistent traffic, despite a nighttime ban on vehicles.

The current shamble gives a terrible impression to the increasing number of tourists visiting Pattaya, she said.



The association demanded city hall fix the street, sections at a time, to allow a faster recovery and better traffic flow than if the entire road was closed.































