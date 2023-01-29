Pattaya Walking Street back to ‘80-90%’ of 2019 level

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
82
Pattaya Walking Street is brightly lit up as foreign tourism continues to surge and most Pattaya nightlife businesses reported recovering to 80-90% of 2019 level.

It has taken a while, but nearly all of Walking Street is open again.

Damrongkiat Pinitkarn, secretary for the Pattaya Entertainment Operators Association, reported Jan. 25 that only a few businesses remain shut and only a handful of buildings remain vacant and boarded up. It’s a stark contrast from even six months ago.



Foreign tourism from India, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea and, to a lesser degree, Europe continues to surge and most Pattaya nightlife businesses reported recovering to 80-90% of 2019 level, Damrongkiat said.

Pattaya will see another surge in tourism next month as Chinese tour groups begin to return. With them will come a surge in Covid-19 cases, nearly everyone predicts, as the coronavirus is running rampant and unchecked on the mainland with up to 35,000 deaths a day predicted in the coming weeks.



Damrongkiat said his organization has urged Pattaya City Hall to work with it and to prepare places to be ready for serious disease prevention.

Though many seats are still empty boxing shows and other entertainment activities in Pattaya go on as usual.


Foreign tourists are happy and relieved that their favorite haunts in Pattaya Soi 6 are open for business again.










RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here