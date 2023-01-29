‘Happy’ Korat woman plunges to death from Pattaya condo

A Nakhon Ratchasima woman died after falling from a sixth-floor Pattaya condo.

Nichanan Bell, 44, died at the scene of the Jan. 25 incident at an unidentified condominium tower on South Pattaya Road. Her body was sent for a forensics examination.

A friend, identified only as “Top”, 48, said Nichanan and New Zealand-native Paul James Silver, 78, had been living together for about five months and had planned to get married.







Despite their 30-year age difference, the couple was happy, Top claimed. They had been out drinking earlier and were seen walking hand-in-hand back to their condo. Five minutes after they arrived home, Top heard the thud as Nichanan’s body hit parked motorcycles below.

Police questioned Paul James Silver but have not determined the cause of Nichanan’s death plunge.

































