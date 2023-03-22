Please join us at the BCCT Eastern Seaboard Outreach & Business Networking on “Maximizing Your Membership – A BCCT event for new and existing members”. There are many valuable benefits to your business from being a part of the BCCT network. From access to potential clients and government advocacy, through to exclusive educational events to help develop you and your team’s professional knowledge set.







The Eastern Seaboard is a vital economic centre and an important hub for the BCCT. Join us in Pattaya on the 31st March to hear from BCCT Directors and Working Group leads on how to get the most from your membership. They’ll be discussing how to get maximum value from your membership, how to network effectively, navigating the benefits of the BCCT website and effective promotion through the chamber’s social media channels.





This event is open to members and those curious about the BCCT. Everyone is welcome.

Date: Friday 31st March 2023.

Time: 6-7 briefing & 7-9 networking.

Venue: Royal Varuna Yacht Club Pattaya



Speakers & topics:

Martin Hurley, General Manager of Lancaster and BCCT Vice Chair – How to network

David Norcross, Managing Director of Lexicon Business Communications and BCCT Director – Clear BCCT benefits / marketing

Gareth Davies, Partner and Chief Technology Officer of DDX and BCCT Chair -How to use the website







Cost: THB 500 for BCCT members and THB 1,000 for non-members. Price includes finger food, soft drinks, beer and wine.

Booking: to reserve your seat please click HERE

Payment method:

-Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

-Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt.



*Pre-registration and pre-payment are required to confirm your booking. No payment on the door. No walk-ins please. Thank you for your co-operation*

Food: Sausage Rolls, Chicken Satay, Vegetable Samosa, Asst Bruschetta

Drink: Soft Drinks, Heineken Beer and Drovers Lane Wine



















