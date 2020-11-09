Pattaya trades in Royal marathon trophies

Pattaya traded in the permanent trophies it holds for the annual Pattaya Marathon, hoping the new King Rama X awards can be given out in 2021.

Surapong Ariyamongkol, vice president of the Athletics Association of Thailand, received the six HM King Rama IX trophies from Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and top aides Nov. 7.







The association is swapping out permanent trophies bearing the image of HM the late King Bhumibol for current HM the King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Permanent trophies are held by the city with replicas given to men and women who win the Pattaya Marathon’s full-, half- and quarter-marathon races.

No date for next year’s race has been set, but organizers hope the event will return with foreign runners once the coronavirus pandemic is under control.











