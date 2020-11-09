Pattaya Koh Larn Island prides itself on its stunning beaches and clear blue waters

Koh Larn is one of Pattaya’s most visited destinations. It is worth spending the time to explore the area’s attractions, such as Koh Larn, Tawaen Beach, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere. An ultimate location, Koh Larn is reputed for beaches, romance, sightseeing as well as famous landmarks and outstanding hospitality.







Ko Larn is a small Thai island about 5 km off the coast of Pattaya, in the Gulf of Thailand. It’s known for its beaches, set against a backdrop of wooded hills. In the north, Ta Waen Beach is dotted with restaurants and shops. A large, stingray-shaped building dominates Samae Beach’s north end. The beach is famed for its clear water and sunset views. Small monkeys inhabit the hills around coral-ringed Nual Beach, in the south.

The Coral Island is full of opportunities for tourists to swim, sunbathe, snorkel, and do water sports on a less crowded beach. Tourists can enjoy lunch on the beach and then view Pattaya City from above the hill.

Hotels are available on Koh Larn Island for couples and families overnight stays.

Teleysea Resort Koh larn, The October, Island Inn, TC villa on beach, Koh larn Resort, Koh larm fc, Toonja Koh larn, Montra Resort, Check-in Resort Koh Larn, OYO 828 The Blue Sky Resort, OYO 830 Koh larn Mountain, Sealey Resort, The Castello Resort in Koh Larn, Rimtalay Resort Koh Larn, and Lareena Resort Koh Larn.

Comments from tourists.

‘The ferry took about 40 minutes to the little island near Pattaya. Then once there the water was blue and crystal clear already. Then a tuktuk ride to the beach for another 15 minutes, I just followed all the people to the tuktuks. The Samae beach was perfect, white sand and turquoise water crystal clear so nice swimming in there. There were restaurants and bars and shaded seating for hire. Such a great day trip. I will definitely return’.









‘We drove from Bangkok at 6:30 am to the Bali Hai Pier at 8:30 am. We paid 30 Baht for the ferry from the Pier to Tawaen Beach Pier. The Tawaen beach is nice and clean. There is a 7-11 Store near the pier. We paid 10 Baht to use the restrooms and changed the clothes. We paid 40 Baht for a shared taxi truck to Samae Beach. Samae Beach has white sand and clear water. We paid 100 Baht for a beach chair per day at Samae Beach. The Papaya salad cost 100 Baht. I hiked to the hill view point in 10 minutes. The views were beautiful. The weather were nice. We were at Samae Beach from 10 am to 3 pm. We liked the beach’.









