Miss Grand Sa Kaeo 2024 contestants shine in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct 5 – The Sanctuary Resort Pattaya transformed into a haven of beauty and grace as the organizers of the Miss Grand Sa Kaeo 2024 pageant orchestrated a day of captivating activities for the enchanting contestants. The seven finalists, having successfully navigated earlier selection rounds, took center stage in the highlight of the day—the swimsuit round. Confidence, charisma, and elegance radiated as the contestants paraded in their swimwear, leaving an indelible impression on the panel of judges.







Among the radiant participants was Miss Punya Brali, the reigning Miss Grand Sa Kaeo 2023, who added an extra layer of glamour to the event. The swimwear round not only accentuated the physical beauty of the contestants but also provided a platform for them to exude their inner confidence.







This event wasn’t just about aesthetics; it played a crucial role in determining the contestants’ standings for the grand finale scheduled on Dec 17 at Suan Lum Night Bazaar Ratchada, Bangkok. The scores accumulated during the swimsuit round contribute significantly to the overall rankings.

The Miss Grand Sa Kaeo 2024 organizers meticulously crafted a series of activities for the contestants from Oct 4 to 6, strategically designed to groom and prepare them for the final competition. These activities not only showcase the charm of Pattaya and Chonburi Province but also serve as a platform for contestants to accumulate points.







Pageant enthusiasts and supporters can actively engage with the journey of these aspiring queens through updates on the Miss Grand Sa Kaeo Facebook page. As the competition intensifies, the anticipation builds for the grand finale in December, where one exceptional contestant will be crowned Miss Grand Sa Kaeo 2024, carrying the province’s banner with grace and dignity.





















