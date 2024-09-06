Pattaya to host Thailand’s largest yoga and fitness event in October

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over a press conference on September 5 at Central Pattaya Mall to announce the 8th Thailand Yoga Art & Dance (TYAD) event, set to take place in Pattaya. Joining the press conference were Chayada Matcharoen, event organizer and founder of TYAD, Urai Mukpradubthong, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office, and Ekkasit Ngampichet, Board Member of the Tourism Council of Thailand.



This year’s event, the largest yoga gathering in Thailand, aims to unite health and fitness enthusiasts. Organized by Thailand Yoga Art & Dance (TYAD) and supported by both public and private sectors, including TAT Pattaya and the Eastern Provincial Group, the event will take place from October 25-27, at The Zign Hotel, Naklua.

Running from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM each day, the event will feature 117 activity classes, including yoga, dance, pilates, Thai massage, cooking, sup yoga, yoga fly, detox classes, and ice baths (Shock Cell).







One of the event’s highlights is the Stand-Up Paddleboard Yoga class held at sea. Renowned yoga instructors from 12 different countries, totaling 66 experts, will be leading the classes, offering participants a world-class experience. The event promises a unique blend of health, fitness, and fun, attracting participants from around the globe.



















































