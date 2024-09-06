‘Paetongtarn 1 Cabinet’ takes group photo before oath of allegiance ceremony

BANGKOK, Thailand – A cheerful atmosphere marked the photo session of the ‘Paetongtarn 1 Cabinet’ before they traveled to Dusit Palace for the oath of allegiance ceremony at Amporn Sathan Throne Hall, September 6.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, along with the newly appointed cabinet, officially appointed on September 3, arrived at Santi Maitri Building for individual portraits in their official white uniforms. Following the photo session, the Prime Minister led the entire cabinet in a convoy of vans provided by the Office of the Prime Minister to the throne hall for the oath-taking ceremony at approximately 6:15 PM.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lead the cabinet for another group photo in front of Thai Khu Fah Building on September 7 before a special cabinet meeting. (TNA)





































