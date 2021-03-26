Pattaya to host Kites on the Beach April 9-19

Pattaya is encouraging tourists to go fly a kite during Songkran with a 10-day beach festival.

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh chaired a March 25 planning meeting with city business and tourism leaders for the April 9-19 Kite on the Beach event.



Cosponsored by the city and Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, Kite on the Beach will use about 300 meters of Pattaya Beach near Central Road to host kite flying and other activities.

The event will feature the largest “bowl” kite ever certified by the Guinness Book of World Records, a 35-meter-long mother whale and kites adorned with LED lights. The 30 kites to be showcased come in the shapes of bears, dragons and more.

The fair also will see kite sales, instruction and lessons on how to make kites.















