Thailand favors G2G deals to increase rice export volume this year

The Commerce Ministry has launched measures to increase rice exports to 6 million tons this year, valued at around 150 billion baht.



Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said government-to-government (G2G) deals and a campaign to make Thai rice more recognizable around the world will spearhead efforts to increase the export volume from last year’s 5.7 million tons.







He said the ministry is working with the Thai Rice Exporters Association to promote Thai rice under the “Think Rice, Think Thailand” campaign, adding that Thailand successfully made Thai rice become better known in Canada.













