Pattaya to host annual ‘Loy Krathong Festival’ at Lan Pho Naklua Public Park and on Koh Larn Island

PATTAYA, Thailand – On November 15, Pattaya will host its annual Loy Krathong Festival at Lan Pho Naklua Public Park, celebrating the Thai full moon tradition with a variety of cultural activities, including:

– Traditional Games: Participate in classic local games with prizes up for grabs.

– Entertainment: Catch performances by Joke, Chet from Smile Buffalo, and enjoy carnival-style games like balloon popping and “dunk the girl.”







– Lucky Draw and Thai Massage: Relax with traditional Thai massages and try your luck at the lucky draw organized by Pattaya schools.

– Live Music: Groove to a concert by popular Thai artist Jay Jetrin.

Additionally, a special Loy Krathong event on Koh Larn Island will celebrate 125 years of island culture on November 14-15, at Wat Mai Samran. Activities here include:

– Boat Race and Cooking Competitions: Cheer on the traditional boat races and taste regional dishes from cooking contests.

– Miss Loy Krathong Contest: Watch the crowning of “Miss Loy Krathong” from Koh Larn.

– Eco-Friendly Krathong Pool and Cultural Performances: Float eco-friendly krathongs and enjoy folk performances.

This Loy Krathong, enjoy a memorable night by joining the festivities at these unique Pattaya locations!





































