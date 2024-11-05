Global Road Safety Campaign – Thailand, UN collaborate to reduce road accidents and fatalities

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with Jean Todt, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, during his official visit to Thailand on Nov 5. The discussions revolved around strengthening road safety measures and the importance of collaborative efforts to increase public awareness and improve safety standards. Both sides stressed the role of cooperation among government, private, and international organizations in addressing Thailand’s road safety challenges.



Todt invited Paetongtarn to participate in the UN Global Campaign for Road Safety, which promotes crucial safety practices, including seat belt use, helmet requirements for motorcyclists, and avoiding distractions such as mobile phone use, alcohol, and fatigue while driving. Thailand’s commitment to enhancing road safety aligns with the UN initiative established in 2015, which focuses on six main principles to reduce road accidents and fatalities worldwide.

In a related move to strengthen road safety in Thailand, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) has mandated that all bus and truck operators employ a Transport Safety Manager (TSM). These personnel will oversee critical safety areas to reduce accidents related to driver or vehicle issues.







The DLT offers resources and training for prospective TSMs, with applications, assessments, and exams available through its official platforms. The agency has also issued a daily guide for TSMs, detailing responsibilities that include checking vehicle inspection forms, conducting driver health and alcohol screenings, and supervising transport operations to ensure adherence to safety standards. (NNT)













































