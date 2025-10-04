19-year-old Lao woman escapes attempted assault after suspect breaks into Pattaya home

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 19-year-old Lao woman narrowly escaped an attempted sexual assault after an intruder broke into her Pattaya residence in the early hours of Thursday morning (Oct 2). The victim, identified as Ms. Da (pseudonym), reported that the suspect also stole her iPhone 15, valued at approximately 26,000 baht.

The incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. while Ms. Da was doing laundry. According to her statement, the suspect entered her room under the pretense of needing to use the bathroom. When she refused, he forced her into the bathroom, pressing her to the floor. Ms. Da resisted and screamed, causing the assailant to flee after striking her in the face, locking the door from the outside. She immediately sought help from neighbors and was unharmed.







Security camera footage captured the suspect, described as a stocky male wearing a yellow shirt with a blue collar, black pants, and white shoes, carrying a large white backpack. The video shows him attempting to enter multiple rooms before targeting Ms. Da, then fleeing after her cries for help alerted neighbors.

Pattaya police, led by Lt. Kittipong Thalaengkan, are investigating the incident. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and pursuing leads based on the suspect’s description to apprehend him and bring him to justice.



































