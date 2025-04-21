Pattaya sizzles in April heat as authorities warn of storms and sudden gusts

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, like much of upper Thailand, continues to bake under the intense April sun as the hot season reaches its peak. With temperatures soaring and little relief in sight, residents and visitors are being urged to take precautions—not just against the heat, but also against sudden weather changes that could bring storms and strong winds.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, much of upper Thailand is experiencing widespread hot to extremely hot conditions, with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in some areas. Pattaya, located in the eastern region near the coast, has not been spared. While the afternoons remain scorching, brief but intense showers and wind gusts have been reported—bringing momentary relief, but also potential hazards.







The extreme heat is being driven by a low-pressure heat cell covering upper Thailand, combined with south and southwesterly winds bringing unstable air. This combination can trigger convective storms—quick, violent bursts of rain and wind that often appear with little warning.

Meanwhile, in the South—including the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand—heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected, particularly where westerly and northwesterly winds interact with low pressure over the Strait of Malacca. Boaters have been advised to proceed with caution, especially in storm-prone areas where waves could reach over 2 meters high.



For now, though, the most pressing concern in Pattaya is the unrelenting daytime heat. Locals are being advised to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak sun hours, and watch out for vulnerable individuals—especially children and the elderly—who are more prone to heat-related illnesses.

Despite the occasional splash from Songkran water fights or short bursts of rain, this April heat wave is a stark reminder of Thailand’s shifting climate patterns—and the thin line between sun-soaked fun and dangerously hot weather.

































