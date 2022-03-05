Pattaya Temple fair allowed to open despite gatherings ban

Exempted from a ban of large gatherings, Wat Sutthawat Temple opened its annual temple fair for fun and fundraising.

The March 1-9 fair pays respect to “Luang Pho To” reclining Buddha image. Temple followers are invited to gild the statue with gold or make merit in other ways, such as offering alms to monks, donating robes or cash.



The fair features traditional Thai activities and games, food, drinks, shows, carnival games, attractions, and shopping. There was also a charity drawing with tickets sold at 20 baht each. Income from all the donations and ticket sales will be used to improve the temple.







With the current ban on gatherings due to Pattaya’s Covid-19 outbreak, the event needed special permission to be held. Face masks are required, even outside, temperature checks and hand sanitizer checkpoints also are in place.

The Luang Pho To, or Phra Sirrattanatriyanpop, reclining Buddha was made in 1925 and renovated in 1961, as it originally was made of straw.































