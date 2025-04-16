Pattaya struggles to enforce ban on high-pressure water guns amid Songkran outcry

PATTAYA, Thailand – Despite ongoing efforts by Pattaya authorities to ban high-pressure PVC water blasters during Songkran, enforcement appears to be falling short, according to widespread public complaints. Officials were seen patrolling the streets, reminding people with warnings like “If we catch you, we’ll confiscate it” and “Safety must come first,” but these dangerous water guns remain widely available and in use, especially in areas like Soi Buakhao and Soi 6.







Locals have voiced their frustration, saying these water blasters often target people’s faces and ears, causing real pain and injury. One person said they were sprayed directly in the ear by a foreign tourist and are still experiencing pain. Others shared similar experiences, reporting eye injuries and lingering discomfort.

Some recalled near-accidents from previous years, emphasizing the risk posed by these powerful devices. Many are calling on authorities not just to confiscate the blasters but to arrest and heavily fine the sellers. There’s a strong demand for clear safety regulations, including limits on the water pressure allowed in commercially sold devices and warning labels on packaging.

At the same time, many questioned the logic behind banning powder while allowing these far more dangerous blasters to circulate freely. Some said that powder poses little risk and is a central part of Songkran festivities, suggesting that the ban is overreaching. Others accused officials of a double standard, noting that Thai citizens are being targeted for enforcement while foreigners openly flout the rules without consequence.

Criticism also extended to the lack of action against sellers, with many people pointing out that if no one sold these items, they wouldn’t be used. Calls for harsh penalties—including steep fines and even short jail terms for repeat offenders—have grown louder, especially given the ease with which these blasters can be found in local markets and online.

Despite annual campaigns to address the issue, residents say little has changed. The ongoing presence of high-pressure water guns and the apparent inability or unwillingness to shut down their distribution has led many to question the effectiveness of enforcement and the commitment of authorities to public safety.












































