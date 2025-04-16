Chonburi Governor mobilizes resources for Pattaya’s Songkran ‘Wan Lai’ Festival preparations

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a strategic meeting held at the Pattaya City Police Station’s command room, Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong gathered key government agencies and relevant organizations to ensure the safety and convenience of citizens during Pattaya’s “Wan Lai” Songkran festival. This vibrant and popular event attracts both local and international visitors each year, making it a crucial time for preparation and safety measures.







The meeting was attended by a team of influential figures, including Pol. Col. Chatree Suksiri, Deputy Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, Poramet Ngampichit, Mayor of Pattaya, Pol. Col. Anek Sratongyu, Chief of Pattaya City Police, and Pol. Lt. Col. Torlap Tinamat, the Tourist Police Officer for Pattaya. Together, they discussed comprehensive plans to ensure smooth operations and public safety during the busy festival period.

Among the key areas of focus were traffic management to handle the heavy influx of visitors, as well as setting up alcohol checkpoints to prevent drinking and driving. With large crowds expected, ensuring the safety of water play areas was also a priority, and the authorities outlined measures to minimize accidents in these zones. Furthermore, emergency preparedness for both land and water accidents was discussed, alongside public safety campaigns emphasizing the importance of an alcohol-free and safe celebration.



Governor Thawatchai underscored the importance of maintaining a joyful and safe environment for both citizens and tourists. He urged everyone to enjoy the festival responsibly, stay mindful of the rules, and cooperate with local authorities to make this year’s Songkran festival a fun, safe, and memorable experience for all.



























