Songkran Isn’t Over Yet – Pattaya gears up for the wildest, wettest, and most gridlocked finale on April 18-19

PATTAYA, Thailand – Now that Songkran celebrations have wrapped up across most of Thailand, all eyes are turning to Pattaya — the last big splash of the season is about to begin. While other provinces are cleaning up after their water fights, Pattaya is just getting started.

The real party here kicks off on April 18 with Wan Lai Naklua, followed by Wan Lai Pattaya on April 19, known as some of the wildest, wettest, and most anticipated Songkran days in the entire country. Crowds are already building — from locals to long-term visitors and tourists alike — all waiting for the grand finale.







Expect massive water battles along Beach Road, cultural parades, concerts, foam parties, and nonstop fun from morning until night. Roads will be closed to traffic, stages will be set up, and the whole city will turn into one giant water playground.

On both days, every single road in Pattaya is expected to be gridlocked. Expect heavy traffic, long delays, and limited access throughout the celebrations, especially around the central areas.

If you thought Songkran was over, think again — Pattaya saves the best (and busiest) for last.



























