‘Pattaya Squid Fair and Seafood Festival 2025’ – Pirate-Themed Fun at Jomtien Beach Fri-Sat

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready for an unforgettable seafood experience at the ‘Pattaya Squid Fair and Seafood Festival 2025’! Pirates will invade Jomtien Beach, bringing fresh seafood straight from local fishermen, alongside a variety of food stalls for you to explore. Enjoy exciting activities and entertainment throughout the event!

Event Details:

Date: February 28 – March 1

Location: Jomtien Beach (opposite The Now Hotel Jomtien)







Don’t Miss These Highlight Activities:

Squid Fishing Contest on the Beach – Calling all squid fishing enthusiasts to join the fun!

Eating Challenge – Think you can eat fast and win? Put your skills to the test for exciting prizes!

Live Concerts – Enjoy live music and a chill atmosphere by the sea.

Giant Dinosaur Zone – Fun for the kids with adorable, photo-worthy dinosaur displays.

Come for the food, stay for the fun, and relax in the laid-back beachfront atmosphere—this is the one festival where delicious food, thrilling activities, and top-notch entertainment all come together!































