Thai Prime Minister sorry for two Covid-19 infected foreigners allowed into Thailand

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday apologized for the recent foreign arrivals, who were found infected with Covid-19 and were not isolated under the entry rules.





The prime minister said the problems occurred unexpectedly.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) would review and improve their work as the issue has an impact on the overall confidence in the country, he said.

Meanwhile, he ruled out the announcement of the lockdown as businesspeople and VIPs still need to travel in and out the country.

The government will step up Covid-19 control measures and strictly enforce them.





Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the amendment of the entry rules on privileges given to specific foreign visitors will be discussed at the CCSA’s full meeting on Friday (July 17).

Thai officials are tracing contacts of the confirmed Covid-19 cases, the Egyptian military officer and the daughter of the Sudanese diplomat in its effort to prevent the spread of the virus to locals. (TNA)





