Pattaya Songkran tradition shines at Wat Chai Mongkol celebration

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet spearheaded the opening ceremony of the Pattaya Flowing Day, or Wan Lai, on April 19, marking the commencement of Pattaya’s traditional Thai New Year celebrations. The event, held at Wat Chai Mongkol Temple, attracted a diverse crowd of locals and tourists eager to immerse themselves in the rich cultural festivities.







Aimed at promoting local culture and community engagement, Wan Lai featured a plethora of activities catering to all ages and interests. Attendees had the opportunity to partake in age-old traditions such as pouring water over Buddha images and monks and receiving blessings from elders. Mayor Poramet and his team of administrators actively participated in the festivities, fostering a sense of camaraderie by joining the public in various activities, including tug-of-war competitions and lively water splashing sessions.

As the day progressed, the streets of Pattaya came alive with a colourful procession of floats and Buddha images parading through the city, captivating onlookers and adding to the festive ambiance. The entertainment continued well into the evening, with concerts by renowned artists and DJs at the central Pattaya Beach stage, keeping the crowd enthralled with lively performances.









Emphasizing the cultural significance of the festival, Pattaya City collaborated with the Chonburi Cultural Office to showcase traditional Thai arts and performances at a dedicated cultural stage opposite the Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya. Here, visitors marvelled at the world’s tallest sand pagoda and enjoyed captivating cultural displays, further enriching their Wan Lai experience. The event’s significance was underscored by UNESCO’s recognition of the Songkran Festival as intangible cultural heritage, reaffirming its importance in preserving Thai traditions and fostering cultural appreciation.







































