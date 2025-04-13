VFW Post 9876 aids Pattaya’s bedridden with food, supplies, and cash

PATTAYA, Thailand, April 9, 2025 – A heartfelt community collaboration came together this month to support some of Pattaya’s most vulnerable residents. Ten bedridden patients from the Rong Mai Keed Community received essential food, hygiene supplies, and financial assistance – thanks to the quick action of local officials and the generosity of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary Post 9876 Pattaya D5 Thailand.







The effort began when Pattaya City Council Member Mr. Paskon Yusomboon, who also serves as President of the Rong Mai Keed Community, and Khun Pui, a Village Health Volunteer for Soi Arunotai, recognized the urgent need for support among the bedridden in their area. Determined to find help, Mr. Paskon turned to Mrs. Maleefee Guarnuccio, President of the VFW Auxiliary Post 9876.



Without hesitation, Mrs. Guarnuccio mobilized fellow Auxiliary members Mrs. Hiang Muller and Mrs. Paiiwan O’conner. Together, they sourced a range of vital goods – bags of rice, dried foods, skin balm, adult diapers, and more – along with a cash donation totaling 4,500 baht. The team personally delivered the items to the ten patients in need, offering not just material support but also a show of care and solidarity from the wider community.

In a statement, the VFW Auxiliary expressed its gratitude for being invited to assist. “We thank Mr. Paskon Yusomboon and Khun Pui for the opportunity to be part of this outreach. Helping our neighbors is at the heart of what we do,” said Mrs. Guarnuccio.

The Fred J. Estes VFW Post 9876 and its Auxiliary have been serving Pattaya since 1981, staying true to the VFW motto of “Still Serving”. Their ongoing efforts include aiding veterans and their families, supporting local orphanages, and volunteering in public service projects throughout the region.



Community members interested in getting involved with the Auxiliary or Post 9876 can reach out via email at [email protected], contact Mrs. Guarnuccio directly on Line at 082-322-9696, or call the Post at +66 618-462-539.











































