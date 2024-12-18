Pattaya Social Welfare Dept. hosts disability rights check in collaboration with employment office

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mrs. Niramon Thamthatto, Director of the Social Welfare Department, and her team welcomed officials from the Employment Office for a disability rights inspection at the Nongprue Municipality Office, East Pattaya, on December 18. The event aimed to verify the rights of individuals with disabilities in the area, with 8 disabled residents participating in the check.

The Nongprue Municipality has partnered with Thai Summit Harness Co., Ltd. to provide funding support for career development under Section 35(7) of the Disabled Persons Quality of Life Promotion and Development Act.



The goal is to help both individuals with disabilities and their caregivers gain financial independence by enabling them to pursue gainful employment. The inspection allowed government officials to inform the participants about their rights and the career support available to improve their living standards and self-sufficiency.















































