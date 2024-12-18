NCSA Secretary-General promotes cyber safety through games and donates essentials to children at CPDC

By Jetsada Homklin
Nurturing Online Safety: NCSA Secretary-General introduces the ‘Cyber Board Game’ to teach children essential cyber security skills while fostering family bonds.

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC) in Huay Yai, East Pattaya, Air Vice Marshal Amorn Chomchoey, Secretary-General of the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), along with 230 staff members, conducted a CSR activity aimed at promoting online safety among children on December 15. The event was warmly welcomed by Ms. Ratchada Chomjinda, Director of the HHN Thailand Foundation, and Mr. Siromes Akkarapongpanich, Director of the center, as well as teachers, staff, and children who performed beautiful Thai cultural displays.

The NCSA introduced the “Cyber Board Game,” designed to educate children and youth on online safety while fostering cyber security awareness and skills. The game encouraged family participation, offering a fun and educational experience that strengthened family bonds while equipping participants with essential tools for navigating the online world safely.


Additionally, the NCSA donated scholarships, daily necessities, and essential items to the children, hosted a meal, and supported the children’s decoupage handicraft projects. The total contribution, including cash support for the foundation, amounted to over 30,000 Baht.

The event concluded with a visit to the agricultural garden, which includes an aquaponics system for organic vegetables, to explore potential development opportunities for the shelter.

Supporting Young Lives: NCSA donates over 30,000 Baht in scholarships, daily essentials, and funds to the CPDC, spreading joy and hope.


Growing Futures: NCSA explores organic farming and aquaponics at the CPDC to develop sustainable support initiatives for the children’s shelter.

















