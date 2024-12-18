NCSA Secretary-General promotes cyber safety through games and donates essentials to children at CPDC

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC) in Huay Yai, East Pattaya, Air Vice Marshal Amorn Chomchoey, Secretary-General of the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), along with 230 staff members, conducted a CSR activity aimed at promoting online safety among children on December 15. The event was warmly welcomed by Ms. Ratchada Chomjinda, Director of the HHN Thailand Foundation, and Mr. Siromes Akkarapongpanich, Director of the center, as well as teachers, staff, and children who performed beautiful Thai cultural displays.

The NCSA introduced the “Cyber Board Game,” designed to educate children and youth on online safety while fostering cyber security awareness and skills. The game encouraged family participation, offering a fun and educational experience that strengthened family bonds while equipping participants with essential tools for navigating the online world safely.



Additionally, the NCSA donated scholarships, daily necessities, and essential items to the children, hosted a meal, and supported the children’s decoupage handicraft projects. The total contribution, including cash support for the foundation, amounted to over 30,000 Baht.

The event concluded with a visit to the agricultural garden, which includes an aquaponics system for organic vegetables, to explore potential development opportunities for the shelter.











































